M&T survey shows business owners pessimistic about economy, looking to retire

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter April 30, 2021

An M&T Bank survey comparing the answers of large and small business owners show that business owners have become more burnt out, have grown more pessimistic about the country’s economic future and have had to use more digital tools over the course of the pandemic. The Business Owners Outlook report, which surveyed 1,007 small business owners nationwide, also noted disparities between minority and non-minority business owners’ experiences ...

