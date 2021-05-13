Quantcast

WTC Institute announces 2021 Youth Diplomats

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2021

The World Trade Center Institute (WTCI) announced the 2021 cohort of participants for its Youth Diplomats Program, representing six counties and the city of Baltimore, 20 schools from across the state and 11 countries throughout the world. The program, which launched in 2019, educates Maryland high school juniors and seniors about building leadership and cross-cultural communication skills and encourages ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo