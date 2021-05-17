Quantcast

Minority Innovation Weekend calls for startups

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2021

Minority Innovation Weekend (MIW) is looking for founders of color of early stage tech-focused companies to participate in its Innovation Marketplace and Pitch Competition in October, with the winner receiving a grand prize of $10,000. Minority Innovation Weekend is managed by The National Society of Black Engineers - Baltimore Metropolitan Area Chapter(NSBE-BMAC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting Black ...

