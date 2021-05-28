Quantcast

3 officers plead not guilty in Black man’s restraint death

By: Associated Press Gene Johnson May 28, 2021

SEATTLE — Five weeks after ex-Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, three Washington state police officers pleaded not guilty Friday in the death of Manuel Ellis, another Black man who pleaded for breath under an officer's knee. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Tacoma officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo