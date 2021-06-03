Quantcast

Average mortgage rates flat to higher as 30-year rate ticks up

By: Associated Press June 3, 2021

Mortgage rates were flat to higher this week. The benchmark 30-year home loan remained below the 3% mark amid continued positive indications of the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.

