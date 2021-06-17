Quantcast

Foe of Hogan’s anti-BDS order assails loyalty ‘oath’ in 4th Circuit appeal

Ali, former delegate, pursues First Amendment challenge

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 17, 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order requiring bidders on state contracts to forswear boycotting Israel reflects the early Cold War loyalty oaths forswearing Communism that the U.S. Supreme Court has deemed unconstitutional, a software engineer and would-be bidder who supports Israeli boycotts told a federal appeals court this month. Saqib Ali’s filing with the 4th U.S. ...

