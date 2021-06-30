Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021

Celine Dufétel CFO and COO T. Rowe Price Group Celine Dufétel joined the Baltimore-based asset manager in 2017. She provides global leadership in a broad array of areas, from financial activities and investor relations to risk oversight, workplace services and enterprise change. She has overseen the firm’s pandemic response efforts. A native of France, Dufétel spent part of her ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo