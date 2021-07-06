Quantcast

Network for Black nonprofit directors to launch first chapter in Baltimore

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter July 6, 2021

Jade Nicole Neverdon Merritt wanted Black nonprofit directors in Baltimore and across the nation to have the support she didn’t have when she started her organization five years ago. That’s why the founder and president of Mikey’s Miracle Foundation, a nonprofit that provides resources to both cancer patients and their family caregivers, is launching a network for Black leaders of nonprofits, known as the Black ...

