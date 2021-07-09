Quantcast

Minnesota company plans to buy Baltimore medical cannabis dispensary

By: Eric Neugeboren July 9, 2021

Minnesota-based Goodness Growth Holdings announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Charm City Medicus, a medical cannabis dispensary in Baltimore.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo