Quantcast

Commission rejects transfer of medical cannabis dispensary license

Sales in Md. grew sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 24, 2021

A request to transfer interest in a Baltimore medical cannabis dispensary was denied after a background check found the prospective new owner had a criminal record. Brian Ruden applied in May to transfer a 16% equity ownership in Hallaway LLC, which does business under the name Star Buds in the 5900 block of Belair Road, to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo