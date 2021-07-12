Quantcast

Duress defense applies only to imminent death, Maryland high court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 12, 2021

Members of violent gangs who kill out of fear they would soon be killed if they disobeyed a deadly order cannot later claim they acted out of duress in order to change a murder charge to voluntary manslaughter, Maryland’s top court unanimously ruled Friday.

