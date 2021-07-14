Quantcast

EEOC accuses Hanover industrial staffing firm of sex bias

Green JobWorks kep women from demolition jobs, agency says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 14, 2021

A Hanover-based industrial staffing company has refused to hire or assign women to demolition and laborer positions and has asked its clients if they preferred male or female workers, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal district court. Green JobWorks LLC was clear about its gender-based hiring and ...

