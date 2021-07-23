James Foster

CEO

ZeroFOX

James Foster is the CEO of ZeroFOX, a social media cybersecurity company that boasts the only complete public attack software-as-a-service (SaaS) surface platform built for enterprises. The platform is designed to protect people and organizations from cybersecurity threats on social media and digital platforms.

Foster is also a renowned thought leader on cybersecurity, appearing as a panelist, speaker or expert on multiple news programs, Capitol Hill and the Black Hat security conference. He is the author of a dozen books on the subject of cybersecurity.

He received a Bachelor of Science in software engineering from Capitol College and began work as a civilian specialist within the Department of Defense at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

This experience was the foundation for his career in cybersecurity. Foster developed and sold two cybersecurity startups: Guardent, which was acquired by Verisign for $135 million; and Foundstone, which was acquired by McAfee for $86 million. Foster was instrumental in architecting the platforms for both organizations.

After graduating from the Wharton School of Business, he founded Ciphent, a cybersecurity services and technology firm based in Baltimore. Ciphent became the fastest growing cybersecurity firm in the United States and ultimately merged with Accuvant.