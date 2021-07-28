Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Buffy Beaudoin-Schwartz I Women’s Giving Circle of Howard County (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 28, 2021

Buffy Beaudoin-Schwartz, executive director of the Women’s Giving Circle of Howard County, was named to the board of directors of Philanos. Beaudoin-Schwartz serves on the Philanos communications committee. She began her career working in international human rights in Washington, was the communications director at the Maryland Philanthropy Network, and is now president of her own firm ...

