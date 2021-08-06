Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers (access required)

By: Associated Press David Koenig August 6, 2021

The nation's top aviation regulator is suggesting that local police around the country should file charges more often against unruly airline passengers and that airports should clamp down on alcohol sales. Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson said that every week, police are asked to be there when a flight lands after an incident involving passengers, ...

