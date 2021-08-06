Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fearless CEO named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Mid-Atlantic winner (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2021

Ernst & Young LLP announced that Delali Dzirasa, CEO of Fearless was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of ...

