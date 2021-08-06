Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Wrench Group acquires Md. home services company (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2021

Hollywood-based Boothe’s Heating, Air & Plumbing Friday was acquired by Wrench Group LLC, a national home services company, to join its collection of regional brands. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction expands the Marietta, Georgia-based Wrench Group’s presence in the mid-Atlantic region. Boothe’s was founded in 1993 and provides services for homeowners in southern Maryland, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo