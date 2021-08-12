Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GBMC first in Md. to receive designation as RQI Lighthouse Organization (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2021

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) announced Thusday it has earned the title as a Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) Lighthouse Organization for their adoption and consistent use of an innovative cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training program. GBMC is the first hospital in Maryland to receive this designation and to use the RQI system to train nurses and other ...

