Did Clarence Darrow bribe those jurors? (access required)

By: Paul Mark Sandler August 13, 2021

It appears that this remarkable trial lawyer, noted for his mesmerizing eloquence in court and for defending controversial individuals, may have bribed two prospective jurors in the so-called McNamara case. Clarence Darrow denied this officially, but on occasion inferred the opposite, according to some who knew him, or studied the matter. However, the facts remain unclear. ...

