Maryland Smith School-led research draws inaugural Panmure House Prize (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2021

Proposed research into the long-term funding of innovation has yielded the inaugural Panmure House Prize for Rachelle Sampson of the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business.

