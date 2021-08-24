Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hogan senior aide tests positive for COVID-19, sources say (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 24, 2021

A senior member of Gov. Larry Hogan's staff has tested positive for COVID-19 days after attending the Maryland Association of Counties convention in Ocean City, according to multiple sources. News of the post-convention positive test came late Tuesday from sources familiar with the matter, who said the staffer reportedly felt ill on Monday. About 2,500 people attended ...

