Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Protest planned over Black teens’ arrests in Ocean City (access required)

By: Associated Press August 31, 2021

Civil rights activists say they’ll protest along the way to Ocean City on Thursday to bring attention to the violent arrests of Black teenagers in June there.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo