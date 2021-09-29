Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Montgomery County jury awards $1.5M in wrongful death case (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 29, 2021

The parents of a stillborn child have been awarded nearly $1 million after a jury found that negligence by a Rockville hospital and its obstetrician/gynecologist caused the prenatal death of their son. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury had awarded $1.5 million to Eva Hernandez Osorio and Elmer Artiga after hearing testimony that Dr. Neil J. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo