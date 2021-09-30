Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. union will seek veto override on bill to consolidate USM bargaining (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter September 30, 2021

The union representing Maryland state government workers Thursday announced a campaign to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill that would allow state university employees to bargain with the University System of Maryland’s chancellor rather than the presidents of individual institutions.  The bill aims to even what advocates say are discrepancies across USM institutions in areas such ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo