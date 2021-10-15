Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Federal appeals court will consider Maryland’s ‘puppy-mill’ ban (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill October 15, 2021

A dispute over Maryland's ban on retail dog sales is headed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The federal appellate court will decide whether the 2021 law discriminates against out-of-state dog breeders or legitimately restricts sales by abusive operations known as "puppy mills." The plaintiffs, a group of pet stores, dog breeders and brokers, filed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo