Bob Gehman

CEO

Helping Up Mission

As chief executive officer of Helping Up Mission, a nonprofit that aims to provide hope to people experiencing homelessness, poverty, or addiction by meeting their physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs, Bob Gehman is intentional about ensuring growth not just for himself but for his staff.

A common phrase within the walls of Helping Up Mission is “If you don’t grow – you got to go” – an ode to Gehman’s leadership philosophy. His staff frequently hear him ask them about what goals they are setting, what new books they are reading, or what new course or seminar they are taking.

“Human beings, like all of nature, are designed to grow or we will die. Helping Up Mission is an organization that saves and transforms lives. It is important that our staff model the growth we expect in the people we are helping,” Gehman said.

Gehman takes pride in the fact that Helping Up Missionis one of the best and largest drug treatment programs in the country. The organization is strategically located in Baltimore, which has one of the highest per-capita drug addiction rates in the country. Each year, the organization provides 182,500 nights of shelter, 438,000 meals, more than 155,000 items of clothing and personal care and 6,700 counseling sessions to those they serve.

Gehman, who has served as CEO for more than 27 years, has helped grow the organization’s beds from 50 to 500 beds for men and 40 beds for women. In January 2022, Helping Up Mission will be able to offer 200 beds for women and 50 beds for children. Many of Gehman’s staff members are graduates of his Spiritual Recovery Program themselves.”

