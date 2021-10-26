Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Krish O’mara Vignarajah President & CEO Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service As an immigrant herself, Krish O’Mara Vignarajah takes her role as president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services to heart. Vignarajah came to Baltimore as an infant when her family fled ethnic strife in Sri Lanka. Her parents came to the United States with no ...

