FEATURED MOVER | Diane Forbes Berthoud, UMB

Diane Forbes Berthoud, Ph.D., has assumed her role as the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s (UMB) first chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer (CEDIO).

As CEDIO/VP, she will steward UMB’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion; catalyze the institutional change necessary for deepening and strengthening that commitment; and design and operationalize a transparent accountability framework to measure and evaluate the impact and effectiveness of the university’s equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives at every level of the institution.

Forbes Berthoud has held several critical positions at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) since 2011, most recently as Associate Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. In that role she led the management of UCSD’s first Strategic Plan for Inclusive Excellence, directed central aspects of an accountability process involving senior leadership, provided leadership in the development of accountability data dashboards to track key metrics, and oversaw the creation of an equity, diversity and inclusion best practices resource and diversity strategic planning toolkit to guide the planning and implementation processes.

As CEDIO/VP, Forbes Berthoud works in close collaboration with the provost and other senior University officials, leading the development of a strategic action plan that will leverage current efforts, and also create a sustainable infrastructure that affects every aspect and every level of UMB.

Prior to serving as UCSD’s associate vice chancellor of equity, diversity and inclusion, Forbes Berthoud oversaw academic planning, strategic planning and implementation as an Academic Director of the university’s 4,000-student Sixth College. She served on the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Women, developed and enhanced the global education program, and was honored with the university-wide Diversity award for outstanding efforts in advancing UCSD’s academic and institutional goals in diversity, equity and inclusion.

ABOUT DIANE FORBES BERTHOUD

Education:

Doctorate and Master of Arts in organizational communication and social psychology from Howard University and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a certificate in Spanish translation and interpretation from Barry University. Management certificate from the University of California, a certificate in mediation from the National Center for Conflict Resolution. Graduate of the UC-Coro Systemwide Leadership Program

