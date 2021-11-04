Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Meredith Lathbury Girard | Mid-Shore Pro Bono

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2021

Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Board of Directors announced Meredith Lathbury Girard will serve as the non-profit’s executive director.

Girard currently serves as Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s managing attorney and will begin as executive director when the current director Sandy Brown steps down from the position at the end of 2021.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono and a network of volunteer lawyers ensure access to the legal system and provide free or reduced-fee legal services for those who need legal help on the Eastern Shore.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo