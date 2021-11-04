Meredith Lathbury Girard | Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Board of Directors announced Meredith Lathbury Girard will serve as the non-profit’s executive director.

Girard currently serves as Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s managing attorney and will begin as executive director when the current director Sandy Brown steps down from the position at the end of 2021.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono and a network of volunteer lawyers ensure access to the legal system and provide free or reduced-fee legal services for those who need legal help on the Eastern Shore.