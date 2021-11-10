Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CCBC awarded $30K grant, 100 laptops from Comcast for Student Emergency Aid Fund (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2021

Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) is the recipient of a $30,000 grant and 100 new laptops from Comcast. The grant will help students who lack resources through the college’s Student Emergency Aid Fund while the laptops will go to students enrolled in CCBC certificate and adult literacy education programs. Comcast will be on hand to present ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo