ANDREW PHILLIP ZARAGOZA v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 18, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Due process -- Pre-sentencing transfer hearing On July 20, 2017, 16-year-old Andrew Zaragoza killed his mother, Donna Zaragoza. Zaragoza was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of openly carrying a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure. Before trial, Zaragoza moved to transfer his case from the circuit court ...

