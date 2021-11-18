Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

British Airways to resume nonstop service between BWI and London (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2021

British Airways is set to resume nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and London Heathrow on Friday, Nov. 19, the airport announced today. The transatlantic service was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The return of this premier international service from British Airways is great news for our travelers,” said Ricky Smith, ...

