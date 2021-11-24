Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Todd Garing | Mueller Associates (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2021

Mueller Associates, an award-winning mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering firm, announced that Todd Garing, PE, LEED AP, BD+C, has been named president, effective Jan. 1. He joined the firm in 1993 and has served as vice president and group manager since 2007. Garing is known for overseeing complex engineering projects, with an acclaimed portfolio that includes ...

