Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

1st US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified, Fauci says (access required)

By: Associated Press December 1, 2021

A person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the White House announced.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo