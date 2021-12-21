FEATURED MOVER | Matthew Scales, Visit Harford

The Visit Harford Board of Directors selected Matthew Scales as the organization’s new executive director.

Scales comes to Visit Harford from the Maryland Office of Tourism. Prior to being with the Maryland Office of Tourism, he was the Marketing and Sales Representative for the Maryland Port Authority.

Scales most recently served as the Public Relations Specialist with the Maryland Office of Tourism where he secured regional, national, and international third-party editorial coverage for Maryland tourism. He served as the broadcast spokesperson as well as managing several strategic communications initiatives. Scales is currently the chair-elect of the Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance, which represents five states.

ABOUT MATTHEW SCALES

Resides in:

Bel Air

Education:

Master of Science in communication management from Townson University; Bachelor of Science in public relations and advertising from Towson University

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Since I was a kid, I always dreamed of being an actor, as it provides the opportunity to intereact with others and perform in front of an audience. In my current role, I still get to meet and interact with people, so I’d say that’s a win.

Favorite vacation:

My favorite vacation was when my wife and I took our honeymoon to Italy and Greece in 2018. Santorini, Greece was by far my favorite destination to date.

When I want to relax, I … :

Go to the driving range, go play a round of golf or watch football.

Favorite band:

Queen is by far my favorite band of all time, they were truly a band that was ahead of their time and remain inspirational today.

Favorite quotation:

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” –Winston S. Churchill