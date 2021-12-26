Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

For Md. lawmakers and Hogan, it’s Redistricting Round 2 (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 26, 2021

A legislative plan to redraw the state's legislative districts is expected to move quickly through the General Assembly when the 2022 session opens Jan. 12 and potentially face a legal challenge. Gov. Larry Hogan, the first Maryland Republican to preside over redistricting, must deliver his proposal for the 47 legislative districts on opening day. Most observers, ...

