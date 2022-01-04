Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MARIE N. DIXON v. ARX I, LLC (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions January 4, 2022

Real property --Tax sale -- Right of redemption In this appeal from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Marie N. Dixon, appellant, challenges the court’s entry of a judgment foreclosing the right of redemption in her property. Read the opinion

