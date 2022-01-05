Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JEAN CAROLYN JACOBS v. NISSAN NORTH AMERICA, INC. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions January 5, 2022

Civil litigation -- Appellate review -- Final judgment rule Jean Carolyn Jacobs, appellant, filed a complaint in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City against Nissan North America, Inc. (“Nissan”), appellee. Contending that service had been properly effected upon Nissan by the sheriff’s office and that Nissan had failed to file an answer to the complaint, Ms. ...

