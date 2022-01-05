Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

‘We’re going to get tested again’: A year after Capitol attack, police chief striving for improvements (access required)

By: Associated Press January 5, 2022

A year after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday he is making progress in resolving “critical deficiencies.”

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo