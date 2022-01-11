Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Again under shadow of COVID, lawmakers launch 2022 session (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 11, 2022

Maryland's top two Democrats will have a lot on their plates entering the 90-day session that begins at noon Wednesday. The ongoing pandemic will once again loom large over the legislative session. This is the third year the coronavirus has affected how the General Assembly operates. Aside from the pandemic, the major issues of the session ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo