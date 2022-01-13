Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

M&T to designate 17 Baltimore-area branches as ‘multicultural banking centers’ (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter January 13, 2022

An M&T Bank program that aims to make banking more accessible in communities with high nonwhite and non-English-speaking populations is expanding to 17 of the bank’s branches across the Greater Baltimore region.  Called “multicultural banking centers,” these 17 locations are based in areas with high Hispanic or Black populations.   The centers based in neighborhoods with a ...

