Maryland basketball assistant faces prostitution-related charges

By: Associated Press January 14, 2022

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland assistant basketball coach Bruce Shingler faces charges of procuring or soliciting prostitution or assignation, according to online court records.

The school said Wednesday that Shingler was suspended 30 days for “a violation of his employment agreement” — and the athletic department would not comment further.

According to court records, Shingler has a trial date of Feb. 28 in Maryland District Court. The incident date listed for the two charges is Oct. 14, 2021.

The 40-year-old Shingler, a Maryland native, is in his first season on the Terrapins’ staff. He previously spent five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina. He has also been an assistant at Towson and Morgan State, and he was an administrative assistant at Kansas State.

