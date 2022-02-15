Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Chris Corgnati | MissionGO

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2022

Chris Corgnati joins MissionGO as president, bringing extensive experience in the federal and private sectors. Corgnati is a retired Navy Captain where he oversaw the Navy’s $2.5 billion portfolio of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance programs.

In past roles, he led a startup unmanned aircraft manufacturing company and consulted for various commercial and government clients. Corgnati holds a Bachelor of Science from Villanova University in business administration, and a Master of Science from the Naval Postgraduate School in information technology management.

As president of MissionGO, Corgnati appreciates the collaborative, mission-based approach leveraging cutting edge technology for initiatives that matter. Through his leadership, Corgnati seeks to establish MissionGO as the premiere UAS provider in the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo