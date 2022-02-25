Larry Hogan

Governor

State Of Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan was elected governor of Maryland in November 2014, the first person to be elected governor from Anne Arundel County in more than 100 years. When he was reelected in 2018 for a second four-year term, he became the second Republican governor to be reelected in the state’s history.

Hogan holds a Bachelor of Arts in government and political science from Florida State University. During his time in Florida, Hogan worked in the Florida State House in Tallahassee. In 1985, after working for his father, Lawrence Hogan Sr., during his dad’s term as county executive, Hogan entered the real estate industry and founded Hogan Companies.

In 2011, he founded one of the largest political advocacy organizations in the state, Change Maryland, a nonprofit anti-tax advocacy organization. The organization promoted Hogan’s gubernatorial run and his campaign eventually purchased the organization’s assets.

Between 2019 and 2020, Hogan served as chair of National Governors Association. He is well regarded for leading the nation’s governors through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hogan resides in Government House in Annapolis with his wife, Yumi, a Korean-American artist and adjunct instructor at Maryland Institute College of Art. The couple met in 2001 and married in 2004. Hogan’s half-brother, Patrick N. Hogan, represented a district in Frederick County in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2003 to 2007 and 2011 to 2015.