Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin tests positive for COVID-19

By: Associated Press March 1, 2022

TAKOMA PARK — Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Raskin said he tested positive on Monday, after taking a test for members of Congress who planned to attend the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

In a statement, Raskin said he has been fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. He wrote that flu-like symptoms “have been pretty mild so far.”

Raskin, a Democrat, said he will work from home and quarantine this week. He also said he will use proxy voting procedures that have been used by other members since the pandemic began.

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo