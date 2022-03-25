Kaiser Permanente, Warrior Centric Health collaboration to enhance medical care for military veterans

Kaiser Permanente will provide training for physicians, nurses and health care staff in the mid-Atlantic region through a partnership announced Friday with Warrior Centric Health to help the organization meet the medical needs of the military community and Kaiser Permanente mid-Atlantic members.

This community of military Veterans, active duty, National Guard, Reservists, and their families represents close to a quarter of the population in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Kaiser Permanente currently serves more than 800,000 members in the mid-Atlantic region. The trainings provided by Warrior Centric Health will focus on culturally competent care for active-duty service members, Veterans and military families, communication, and supportive care strategies, as well as specific medical and mental health conditions that warriors experience at higher rates, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Through the WCH partnership, care team members in the mid-Atlantic will receive specialized training to meet the comprehensive health needs of the warrior community members receiving care at Kaiser Permanente.

Warrior Centric Health has developed custom data analytics, strategic Continuing Medical Education and Continuing Education (CME/CE) accredited education and training, awareness-building outreach tools, and credentialing flow to the facility’s providers and support staff when and where they need it.

By sharing this suite of tools and resources with Kaiser Permanente in the mid-Atlantic region, both organizations will help to improve the culturally competent care delivered to members of the Warrior community within Kaiser Permanente’s 36 medical centers within the mid-Atlantic region.