Next dean, VP of medical affairs for UM School of Medicine selected

University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) President Bruce E. Jarrell, MD, FACS, has appointed heart, vascular and lung physician-scientist Mark T. Gladwin, MD, as the new dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and vice president for medical affairs.

The selection was made following a rigorous national search and is effective Aug. 1, 2022. Dr. Gladwin is the Jack D. Myers Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (UPSOM) and founder of the Pittsburgh Heart, Lung, Blood and Vascular Medicine Institute.

Gladwin’s appointment follows a comprehensive search process led by a committee that included faculty, staff, and administrators, as well as student representatives. The committee sought the best candidates to lead the school in its academic and clinical missions, to work closely with the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), and represent UMSOM effectively with its many stakeholders, especially those in the Baltimore community.

As dean, Gladwin will be responsible for sustaining a culture that embodies UMB’s core values and promoting and enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion at UMSOM while leading advances and innovation in the areas of education, research and clinical care.

Throughout his career Gladwin has been committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, informed by a lifelong commitment to the care and development of new treatments for patients with sickle cell disease. As department chair, he created a new vice chair position for diversity and inclusion with significant financial resources to create and administer new and innovative programs.

Working with the vice chair and residency director he developed specialty tracks that aimed to attract accomplished underrepresented minority faculty into the research residency, linked to scholarship programs with novel micro credential MBA and MPH training opportunities, financially supplemented with T32 and philanthropic support, Burroughs Wellcome Foundation physician-scientist incubator support, and departmental investments.

He established an under-represented minority advisory committee, consisting of under-represented minority faculty leaders at all levels, who work together to identify challenges and provide insight, expertise, and a forum for improvement. Under his leadership the Department of Medicine has aggressively recruited, retained and promoted fellows and faculty that are underrepresented in medicine, and recruited a diverse leadership team at the divisional and vice chair level.