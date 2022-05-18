Devaney & Associates garners 3 trophies at 39th annual Healthcare Advertising Awards

Devaney & Associates, a full-service advertising, marketing, and public relations agency in Owings Mills, won three trophies at the 39th annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, a national competition recognizing excellence in the field of health care marketing and advertising.

Judges evaluated over 4,400 entries in the nation’s largest health care advertising awards competition and one of the 10 largest of all advertising awards programs.

The agency won a Gold award in the Total Fund Raising/Development Campaign category for the LifeBridge Health “Born Ready” campaign, which was launched to generate donor support for the Newborn Care Center, an expansion of the Jennifer Gandel Kachura Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Sinai Hospital. The campaign centered around the idea that babies born at Sinai Hospital are “Born Ready” to take on the world. Superhero-clad campaign materials represented the endless potential given to newborn babies who benefit from Sinai Hospital’s high-quality delivery and care services.

Devaney & Associates also won a Silver Award in the Annual Report Category for Baltimore Medical System’s 2020-21 annual report. The report tells the story of who Baltimore Medical System (BMS) has become: a non-profit dedicated to the power of healthcare with dignity. The report’s theme — Our Common Thread — is a nod to the power BMS has in connecting patients, staff, partners, and resources along a common thread to create a stronger Baltimore. The report’s design includes continuous line illustrations to bring the concept of the “common thread” to life, as well as gorgeous photography to humanize BMS’s patients and showcase the lives that could be touched with just one donation.

The agency also won a Merit award in the Annual Report category for the 2021 annual report created for Carroll Hospital, a LifeBridge Health Center. The report symbolizes a new chapter for the hospital while thanking all its most loyal supporters and highlighting what inspired them to give back to Carroll Hospital and its hospice care affiliate, BridgingLife.

In the design, the Devaney & Associates creative team emphasized the importance of sharing people’s giving stories by displaying each individual story like a chapter in a bigger, unified collection. Anchored by powerful custom photography, the report highlights real people in their natural environments to capture the authenticity and personal nature of each giving story.