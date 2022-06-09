2022 Influential Marylanders winners announced

The Daily Record has announced the honorees of its 2022 Influential Marylanders awards.

The Influential Marylanders award recognizes those who are leaving a mark on the community throughout the state. Honorees were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their contributions in their respective fields and their leadership in Maryland.

Honorees were selected in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology. Elected officials are not eligible for this award because they are by nature influential.

Five people are joining the Circle of Influence as they are receiving the award for the third and final time. Those being inducted in 2022 include Raymond Crosby, Crosby Communications; Anirban Basu, Sage Policy Group; Lawrence Kurzius, McCormick & Company; Howard Brown, David S. Brown; and Gina Abate, Edwards Performance Solutions.

For a complete list of winners visit The Daily Record website.

“The 2022 Influential Marylanders are, quite simply, inspirational. Their hard work and dedication to their fields have changed the landscape of Maryland through their extraordinary efforts,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “They make a difference in communities throughout the state every day. The Daily Record congratulates this year’s honorees.”

Influential Marylanders will be honored on July 28 at The Grand Lodge in Cockeysville. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

There is limited attendance at the event including winners and sponsors. For sponsorship information, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@thedailyrecord.com.

The Reception Sponsor is Towson University.

If space is available, tickets will go on sale for $175 each after July 5.