IN RE: K.D.

Juvenile law — Illegal sentence — Restitution

The Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sitting as juvenile court, found K.D., the Appellant, involved in the delinquent act of second-degree assault of D.M. After a restitution hearing, the circuit court entered judgment against K.D., and in favor of D.M., for $10,000 of D.M.’s resulting medical bills. K.D. noted this appeal, asking “Did the circuit court err in ordering restitution?”

Read the opinion