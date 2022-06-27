Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IN RE: K.D.

By: Unreported Opinions June 27, 2022

Juvenile law — Illegal sentence — Restitution

The Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sitting as juvenile court, found K.D., the Appellant, involved in the delinquent act of second-degree assault of D.M. After a restitution hearing, the circuit court entered judgment against K.D., and in favor of D.M., for $10,000 of D.M.’s resulting medical bills. K.D. noted this appeal, asking “Did the circuit court err in ordering restitution?”

Read the opinion

